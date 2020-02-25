Super Tuesday voting deadlines creeping closer

Utah (ABC4 News) – Super Tuesday is just one week away and voting deadlines are creeping closer.

Utahns received their mail-in ballots mid-February. Unaffiliated voters who want to vote by mail must have their mail request form sent back by February 25, 2020. If you’re an unaffiliated voter and haven’t sent in your mail request form it’s okay you can still vote on March 3, 2020, at an official polling location.

To learn more about the unaffiliated voting process click here or watch the video below.

Where can I vote?

If you’re someone who forgets to send you ballot in on time (we’re all guilty) or prefer in-person voting click the link, type in your address and find the nearest official polling location near you. This link will also show you day-of dropbox locations in your area.

To stay up to date on important 2020 Election dates for Uthans click here or watch the video below.

Affiliated voters must have their mail-in ballots postmarked by March 2, 2020, or place them in a dropbox on March 3, 2020.





Is it too late to vote in the Primary Election?

Good news, it’s not too late to register to vote for the 2020 Presidential Primaries on Super Tuesday.

If you didn’t register to vote by mail by February 25, 2020, you can register at an official polling location on March 3, 2020.

FAQ’s:

What should I bring with me if I’m planning to register as a day-of voter?

United States citizen

18-year-old or older

Utah resident for longer then 30 days before election- poll officials will ask for residence verification in the form of a recent utility bill approved on scene

A valid form of identification

Questions on voter registration click here.

What presidential candidates will be on the Utah ballot?

Utahns might be wondering which presidential candidate would best represent the state and their own political stances. We have compiled some basic information about each candidate to help with this process.

To learn more about Super Tuesday head to ABC4.com

What others are clicking on: