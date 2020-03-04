Super Tuesday: Davis County-Voting is ‘standing up for yourself’

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Davis County residents marched in to vote during the big primary. ABC4 News was at the Davis County Library-one of 15 places to cast your vote. The library saw around 1,000 voters who either dropped off their ballots or walked inside to vote

We talked with voters and why they chose to participate. Amanda Rigan brought her son Jack, a first-time voter – because her parents did it for her, and she wanted to carry on the tradition. She said people needed to vote because it is “standing up for yourself.” She explained she had lived outside the U.S. for 17 years, and in other countries, you don’t have the right to vote.

As a first time voter, Jack’s biggest concern was better healthcare insurance for everybody, and ways to make a better living, education. He feels everyone needs these things. Healthcare and Education should be available to everyone.

