Stress melting away as voters cast ballots in 2020 presidential election

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a voter casts his ballot during Florida’s primary election at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Stress from voters is melting after they hit the polls Tuesday.

The American Psychological Association said 7 in 10 people consider the 2020 presidential election a “significant stress”.

“We’ve seen more of that stress than ever,” said Associate Professor of Communication at the University of Utah Avery Holton.

Stress and Anxiety plagued voters as they hit the polls on election day.

“But we’ve also seen some positives,” added Holton.

Those positive include a historic amount of voters throughout Utah. However, that does not take away any mental pressure voters faced, especially this year.

“I feel like there is a lot of pressure to pick the right person and I mean it’s kinda hard; who is the right person?” said Miranda Jones, a first-time voter.

“It does make it a little bit harder, but I try not to have the elections bother me, but it kinda does,” said Chris Allen.

Holton said the stressors are coming from several factors that included a divisive election and a global pandemic.

“Uncertainty is one of those things that plagues almost all of us right,” said Holton. “I feel something in my chest today; what is it and where is it coming from? That can be personal or out in life right now,” said Holton.

Holton said to give yourself a break. He said microbreaks are crucial to making sure, mentally, you stay sane, you stay stress-free.

Chris Allen said he was comforted knowing he was done voting.

“Sense of relief,” said Allen. “Because everyone’s vote matters even though there’s a lot of people that don’t think their vote matters. Everyone’s vote does matter at the end of the day.”