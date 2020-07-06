Live Now
Spencer Cox wins Utah GOP primary election for governor

Lt Governor Spencer Cox

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Spencer Cox will win the Republican primary election for governor in Utah. The Associated Press called the race for the gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. governor late Monday afternoon.

The latest ballot count showed Cox with a lead that is likely insurmountable for former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr.

Shortly after Cox was declared the project winner, he reported that he had received a call from Huntsman conceding the race.

In a statement, Cox said he and his running mate Deidre Henderson are “humbled” by vote of confidence from the people of Utah.

“As farm kids from Sanpete County, Abby and I never dreamed of having this opportunity. If elected in November, we will take our rural values of hard work, honesty, and responsibility to the Governor’s office each day.”

Cox will face Democratic nominee Chris Peterson in November’s General Election.

