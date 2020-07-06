Spencer Cox wins Utah GOP primary election for governor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Spencer Cox will win the Republican primary election for governor in Utah. The Associated Press called the race for the gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. governor late Monday afternoon.

The latest ballot count showed Cox with a lead that is likely insurmountable for former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr.

Shortly after Cox was declared the project winner, he reported that he had received a call from Huntsman conceding the race.

Just received a gracious call from @JonHuntsman conceding the race. Thanks to all of you for making today happen. We still have much work to do. And we will do it together. #OneUtah — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 6, 2020

In a statement, Cox said he and his running mate Deidre Henderson are “humbled” by vote of confidence from the people of Utah.

“As farm kids from Sanpete County, Abby and I never dreamed of having this opportunity. If elected in November, we will take our rural values of hard work, honesty, and responsibility to the Governor’s office each day.”

Cox will face Democratic nominee Chris Peterson in November’s General Election.