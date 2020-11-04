Spencer Cox wins race for Utah Governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Associated Press is projecting that Utah’s next Governor is Spencer Cox.

The campaign received national recognition for being civil, with the two even appearing in PSA’s together to talk about civil discourse in a campaign.

Spencer Cox ran on a platform with the issues being: restoring the economy, transforming the education system, standing by the 2nd Amendment, restoring Utah’s values of civility and service, defending the Constitution, supporting and strengthening Utah’s families, return power to State Governments, making corporate tax incentives work harder for Utah’s, creating the right kinds of jobs, managing Utah’s public lands fairly, protecting the right to life, giving rural Utah a voice and making the state work better for taxpayers.

Spencer Cox has been Utah’s Lt Governor for the last 7 years. He was selected by Governor Gary Herbert to replace Lt. Governor Gary Bell in 2013 and won reelection with Governor Herbert in 2016.

He is from Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County.

His public service began after he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the City Council. He then was elected Mayor of Fairview. He served as a county commissioner beginning in 2008. After serving four years, he was elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 2012. According to the State website, He sponsored bills that championed STEM education, same-day voter registration, and water pollution.

Governor-elect Cox and his wife have four children and still have a home in Fairview. He enjoys spending time working on his family’s farm, tweeting about the Utah Jazz, and he plays bass with his brother in a rock band.