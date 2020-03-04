Some voters in Summit County say they voted because they’re ready for a change

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- For one Summit County voter showing his civic duty “takes [his] breath away.”

“It’s really important. I think voter turnout has been low in prior years. It affects our choices. It affects our democracy and it’s just important to get out and vote,” voter Dave Knoop added.

Voter Deborah Williams says it’s imperative voters show up.

“This is the time that we must come out and vote for our lives and our kids’ lives, adding “I believe our Constitution is being messed with. I passionately feel we need a change in this country, and I’m really fed up with all of the negative stuff going around and a lot of incompetencies.”

Maddie McIntyre said she did a lot of research on the candidates before voting.

“Their beliefs on how we should react to climate change, and how we should use clean energy is why I voted.”

Joe Frazier works at the Sheldon Richins Building where these voters cast their votes. He says out of the county’s four voting centers, this one is the busiest with 960 of those 1300 people voting there.

