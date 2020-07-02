Some primary races are too close to call with more than 111,000 outstanding ballots

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. Voter fraud is rare in the state and typically involves parents submitting ballots for children who are away from home serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the state’s lieutenant governor said. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said voter fraud is usually the result of a misunderstanding of election laws, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Some of the candidates and their campaign staffers are on pins and needles as election results slowly come in. There are still 111,576 ballots outstanding, and that could swing some of the close races.

The Republican gubernatorial primary is one of them.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is holding on to a three-point lead, but, former Governor Jon Huntsman’s campaign has hope.

That’s because he’s down 11,676 votes, and there are still tens of thousands to be reported.

“We’re encouraged by the voter engagement. This is a slower than normal process. The count didn’t change much today, so we’ll continue watching,” said Huntsman’s campaign manager Lisa Roskelley.

Former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah GOP Chair Thomas Wright have conceded.

In Utah’s 1st Congressional District, Blake Moore and Bob Stevenson are locked in a tight battle for the Republican nomination.

With only 811 votes separating the two, that race can still go any way.

In the Democratic primary, Darren Parry maintains a solid lead over Jaime Cheek.

In Utah’s 4th Congressional District, Burgess Owens is the projected winner of the Republican primary.

He’ll move on to face Representative Ben McAdams in November.

And, in the race for Utah attorney general, incumbent Sean Reyes appears to be headed to the general as well with an eight-point lead over Utah County Attorney David Leavitt.