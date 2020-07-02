Some primary races are too close to call with more than 111,000 outstanding ballots

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. Voter fraud is rare in the state and typically involves parents submitting ballots for children who are away from home serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the state’s lieutenant governor said. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said voter fraud is usually the result of a misunderstanding of election laws, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Some of the candidates and their campaign staffers are on pins and needles as election results slowly come in. There are still 111,576 ballots outstanding, and that could swing some of the close races.

The Republican gubernatorial primary is one of them.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is holding on to a three-point lead, but, former Governor Jon Huntsman’s campaign has hope.

That’s because he’s down 11,676 votes, and there are still tens of thousands to be reported.

“We’re encouraged by the voter engagement. This is a slower than normal process. The count didn’t change much today, so we’ll continue watching,” said Huntsman’s campaign manager Lisa Roskelley.

Former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah GOP Chair Thomas Wright have conceded.

In Utah’s 1st Congressional District, Blake Moore and Bob Stevenson are locked in a tight battle for the Republican nomination.

With only 811 votes separating the two, that race can still go any way.

In the Democratic primary, Darren Parry maintains a solid lead over Jaime Cheek.

In Utah’s 4th Congressional District, Burgess Owens is the projected winner of the Republican primary.

He’ll move on to face Representative Ben McAdams in November.

And, in the race for Utah attorney general, incumbent Sean Reyes appears to be headed to the general as well with an eight-point lead over Utah County Attorney David Leavitt.

Glen Mills
Glen Mills
Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...