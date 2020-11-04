Social media reacts as election results trickle in

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Election results are starting to come in throughout the country and President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are taking to social media to express their thoughts as results come. Local political candidates are also speaking out on social media encouraging people to get out and vote.
President Trump also retweeted the GOP with a link that provided information about polling locations in every state.
Joe Biden took to Twitter to reminded citizens to stay in polling lines because if you are in line before your polling place closes, you are still eligible to vote.
While Vice President Mike Pence has been quiet on Twitter, Joe Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris encouraged people to remember their ancestors as they voted Tuesday.
Utah 4th Congressional District candidate Burgess Owens (R) not only reminded Utahns that polls close in less than two hours but also retweeted some of his supporters such as Donald Trump Jr.
Owens’ opponent, Ben McAdams echoed Biden and Harris’ thoughts and tweeted out the Utah Attorney General’s phone number in cases someone is preventing you from getting to the polls.
