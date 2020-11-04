Social media reacts as election results trickle in

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Election results are starting to come in throughout the country and President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are taking to social media to express their thoughts as results come. Local political candidates are also speaking out on social media encouraging people to get out and vote.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

President Trump also retweeted the GOP with a link that provided information about polling locations in every state.

Joe Biden took to Twitter to reminded citizens to stay in polling lines because if you are in line before your polling place closes, you are still eligible to vote.

New Hampshire, if you are waiting at the polls — stay in line! If you’re in line, you are guaranteed your right to vote. RT to spread the word! — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) November 4, 2020

While Vice President Mike Pence has been quiet on Twitter, Joe Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris encouraged people to remember their ancestors as they voted Tuesday.

Today I’m thinking about the ancestors who, in the face of injustice and danger, put their lives on the line and fought for their rights.



Honor their sacrifice by voting before polls close: https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Utah 4th Congressional District candidate Burgess Owens (R) not only reminded Utahns that polls close in less than two hours but also retweeted some of his supporters such as Donald Trump Jr.

Owens’ opponent, Ben McAdams echoed Biden and Harris’ thoughts and tweeted out the Utah Attorney General’s phone number in cases someone is preventing you from getting to the polls.