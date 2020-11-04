Skordas concedes, Sean Reyes wins race for Utah Attorney General

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Greg Skordas has conceded the race for Utah Attorney General, clearing the way for Sean Reyes’ (R) reelection. Reyes has been serving as the state’s Attorney General since 2013.

After Skordas conceded, Reyes released the following statement:

“I’d like to thank the voters in Utah for participating in record numbers through mail-in and in person balloting. Regardless of party or ideology, our state and nation are stronger when more of us educate ourselves on candidates and issues and participate in elections. It is exciting to see. No matter the outcome, hopefully we can remember those things that unite us as Utahns and Americans. And when all the ballots are counted, I look forward to serving four more years as Attorney General, protecting Utah and all who live in this great state.”

Reyes is a graduate of Brigham Young University and earned his law degree with honors from U.C. Berkeley.

Prior to his time as Attorney General, Reyes litigated and tried cases for nearly 14 years at a Utah law firm and represented global clients including many from the technology sector. He has also served as General Counsel for a technology and media company based in Utah’s Silicon Slopes.

According to his website, Reyes has joined the fight in combating human trafficking and has prosecuted significant cases in the western United States. Reyes has also helped launch the statewide SafeUT Crisis Text and Tip line. He has also been a part of collaborative efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Utah.