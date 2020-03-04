Salt Lake County sees huge voter turnout for Super Tuesday primary election

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Clerk said the state’s primary election drew large crowds Tuesday. The state’s last election saw huge voter turnout due to the medical marijuana issue on the ballot. Officials expect that this year’s presidential primary will drive participation.

The county sent out more than 332,000 vote-by-mail ballots. Nearly half of those ballots have been returned.

“We were expecting from the number of phone calls we received, the number of emails, the number of new registrations just skyrocketed,” said Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swenson.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., and the initial results are expected soon after.

Track election results here.

