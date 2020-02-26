Presidential candidate Tom Steyer talks about his campaign

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer is just one of the many candidates on stage for the most recent debate in South Carolina. He joined Good Morning Utah the day after the debate to talk about his campaign and why he feels he is the best candidate for the presidency.

Steyer and the other Democratic candidates are now back on the campaign trail ahead of South Carolina’s caucus on February 29th and Super Tuesday, March 3rd, where multiple states, including Utah, will make their pick for the Democratic nomination.

