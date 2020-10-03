President Trump’s campaign manager tests positive for coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Campaign manager Bill Stepien stands alongside US President Donald Trump as he speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One as he flies from Manchester, New Hampshire to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 28, 2020, following a campaign rally. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico.

Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms.”

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, also announced Friday that she had tested positive, joining Trump, the first lady, top Trump aide Hope Hicks and numerous others.

Stepien, who joined Trump at Tuesday’s first presidential debate, plans to quarantine until he recovers.

