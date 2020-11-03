Police respond to unrest between voters near an SLC polling station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are on scene of a Trump and Black Lives Matter Rally near a Salt Lake City polling station.
Officials say there is “unrest between voters” but no injuries have been reported as a result of the unrest.
The rally is at the corner of 2100 South State Street.
ABC4 is working to get more information on the incident.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
