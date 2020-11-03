Police respond to unrest between voters near an SLC polling station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are on scene of a Trump and Black Lives Matter Rally near a Salt Lake City polling station.

Officials say there is “unrest between voters” but no injuries have been reported as a result of the unrest.

The rally is at the corner of 2100 South State Street.







ABC4 is working to get more information on the incident.

.@slcpd and Salt Lake County Deputies on scene at a Trump and Black Lives Matter Rally/Counter Protest on the corner of 2100 S State St.@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/qaYQ1NT4us — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) November 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.