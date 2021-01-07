Photo Gallery: President Trump’s presidency

DENVER (KDVR) — President-Elect Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20, ending one of the most controversial presidency’s in history.
On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump released a statement following the confirmation of votes by Congress after a day where mobs of people flooded the United States Capitol.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”
As President Trump’s time in office comes to an end, we wanted to take a look back at his time in office through pictures.
