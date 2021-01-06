Pelosi: Congress to reconvene tonight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NEXSTAR) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Congress to reconvene Wednesday night to complete the Electoral College vote — the last hurdle before Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

In a statement, Pelosi called the storming of the Capitol “a shameful assault” that “was anointed at the highest level of government.”

“It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden,” she continued.

Pelosi, in consultation with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), and following “calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President,” said the Electoral College proceedings would continue tonight at the Capitol “once it is cleared for use.” Further guidance will follow.

“We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night,” she said. “The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished.”

Pelosi asked lawmakers and staff to remain on the Capitol complex until notified by Capitol Police.

