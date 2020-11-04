On Your Ballot: Prop 9 in Utah County

Utah County (ABC4 News) – One proposition we have our eye on this Election Day is Proposition 9 down in Utah County. Voters there will decide if they want to shift their form of government to an Executive Council model with a County Mayor.

Right now, Utah County has a three-person County Commission. All voters in the county weigh in on each of those commission seats. Proposition 9 would transition the county to a five-person county council elected by district and a county mayor similar to the county government in Salt Lake.

Utah County Commission Chair Tanner Ainge is for the proposal, “It’s time to put an end to some of the dysfunction which has plagued Utah County government.”

His fellow Commissioner Bill Lee is not, “It will lead to more government which will lead to higher taxes.”

The primary argument for Prop 9 argues that separating the legislative and executive branches of county government would make the county more efficient. “A part-time council that has five members and a full-time mayor that separates the executive and legislative branch of government like every other form of government that we have,” explained Ainge.

Those against the idea feel it would give the single mayor too much power. “It makes that mayor look like a super council member and the executive,” Lee said, “I don’t want to look like Salt Lake County.”

If Prop 9 passes, Utah County will elect a mayor in 2022.