Mail-in voting safety and deadline: ‘there’s a little bit of flapdoodle about how unsafe it is’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mail-in ballots for registered voters throughout the state of Utah should arrive in mailboxes by the end of the week.

“We got our ballots today, and we’ve been thinking of this day for about four years,” said Scott Hansen. “So, we hurried and voted and then I just deposited in the box.”

Hansen deposited his mail-in ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Salt Lake City Library on 420 South and 200 East.

It’s one of more than 30 drop boxes state election officials have set up throughout the county.

Hansen says he’s been voting by mail for years. “This will be our third cycle, so for six years,” he said. “I think there’s a little bit of flapdoodle about how unsafe it is.”

“We have more drop boxes than we’ve ever had across the state,” said Justin Lee, Director of State Elections. “Most of them are available 24-7. So, you can drop those off and they go directly to the county clerk.”

Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic, state election officials are encouraging voters to mail their ballots instead of in-person voting.

“Every county is primarily doing mail-in voting,” said Lee. “Every county will have polling locations available on Election Day or during in-person voting. We’re really encouraging people to not go to the locations unless they need extra assistance.”

Mail-in ballots need to be postmarked before Election Day on November 3rd, or Election Day if you’re dropping it off.

“You can send it anytime before that, or you can put it directly into a dropbox the county has available, and those will be open until 8 pm on Election Night,” said Lee.

Other important deadlines include the registration deadline on October 23rd. If you miss this deadline, you can register and vote in-person on Election Day. For polling places in your county, visit vote.utah.gov.