Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

(AP/ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees was Utah Senator Mike Lee who announced he tested positive Friday morning.

Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

President Trump received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure after his coronavirus diagnosis, the White House announced Friday.

According to a release from Sean Conley, physician to the president, the president completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, Conley says the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Prior to being transported to Walter Reed, the president released a video message saying he thinks he’s doing fine.

Earlier Friday, Joe Biden said he will “continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

As of Friday, local officials say the President testing positive for COVID 19 has no impact on next week’s vice-presidential debate at the University of Utah.