Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, upsetting Elizabeth Warren in her home state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Residents of Navajo Nation make up approximately 51 percent of the population in San Juan County, the largest county in the State of Utah. But many of those residents face barriers and challenges casting their ballots during election season due to multiple factors including distance, language, and lack of physical addresses.

Several organizations including Utah League of Native American Voters, Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission, and Rural Utah Project have taken on the task to improve votership in the area, beginning with assigning physical addresses to homes located on the Native American reservation.