US House candidate Jamie Cheek concedes Democratic primary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Democratic primary for Utah’s 1st Congressional District appears to be over.

Jamie Cheek released a statement Wednesday indicating that now is the time for her to leave the race.

“It has become clear that, however close it may be, the votes are not in our favor,” said Cheek.

So far, results from the June 30 primary show Cheek with 49.1% of the vote to opponent Darren Parry’s 50.9%. As of Wednesday, July 8, the two are separated by fewer than 500 votes.

In the message shared to Twitter, Cheek thanked her volunteers, friends and family for their support and directed her energy toward November.

“Now, we must unite as a Democratic party to ensure wins up and down the ballot in November, not just in Congress, but in state and local seats all across the district. There is so much at stake, and we cannot give up now. The campaign was never about me. It was about we can accomplish TOGETHER, and I still wholeheartedly believe in that mission,” Cheek wrote. “The work has only begun, and we have so much more to accomplish.”

Parry officially declared victory after Cheek’s concession.

“We are grateful for the trust shown to us by Democrats in Congressional District 1. We will continue sharing our vision for a better Utah and a better country with all the residents of our district,” he said.

Parry now faces Republican Blake Moore in the General Election to decide who will replace outgoing Congressman Rob Bishop.