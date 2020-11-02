Intimidation at Utah polls ‘will not be tolerated’, voters asked to report interference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Attorney General’s Office is taking a hard stand against voter intimidation leading up to election day.

According to the office of Sean Reyes, illegal behavior such as voter intimidation or fraud will not be tolerated.

Attorney General Reyes is working with the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, county election officials, and law enforcement to encourage Utahns who choose to cast a ballot in-person while voting on November 3 to do so safely, and to report any intimidation or apparent interference with voter’s access to the polls that they may encounter.



Reyes says incidents of intimidation or fraud have historically been very rare in Utah, especially since most people vote by mail.

State and local officials have safeguards in place to ensure election security and reliability. However, Reyes says, political tension is always a factor and may warrant a more focused response in the event of violations outlined in the Utah ‘Voting Offenses’ statute UCA 20A-3a-part 5 (sections 501-506). Also, UCA 20A-4-part 5 prohibits forgery and interference with election returns, and 20A-1-part 6 deals with bribery, fraud, ballot tampering, and other “Election Offenses”.



Utah officials ask anyone who feels unsafe or is witnessing immediate threatening and illegal behavior to call 911 for the fastest response.



For non-emergency concerns regarding voting and election issues, the public is encouraged to: