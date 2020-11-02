Interactive map of Utah’s official ballot drop boxes

Utah (ABC4 News) — The final countdown for the Nov. 3, 2020 election is on, and you’re officially running out of time to cast your vote.

Utahns wanting to mail in their ballots must have them postmarked by 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Those wanting to forgo submitting them through the mail are welcome to drop them in an official dropbox near them.

Utah.gov has created an interactive map showing all of Utah’s official drop box locations in all 29 counties.

Utah.gov reports as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, over one million Utahns have cast their vote. You can also vote in person if you prefer to do so at an official polling location near you.