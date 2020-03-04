Inside Utah Politics panel looks ahead to General Election

Election

by: CURTIS BOOKER

Posted:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In this Inside Utah Politics panel discussion, ABC4’s Senior Political correspondent Glen Mills speaks Associate Professor Tim Chambless and former Utah GOP chair James Evans about the upcoming General Election in November.

The panelists discuss which of the four remaining Democratic candidates would have the best chance of beating President Donald Trump.

They also debate which candidate is most likely to get the minority vote between the two parties, and what does the voter turnout in the General Election look like compared to years past?

