How do the Democrat delegates work?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Twenty-nine total delegates are up for grabs in our state’s Democratic Primary.

“People think that you know, after the last in 2016, there were super delegates who were able to sway the vote towards Hillary Clinton, in 2020 the rules have been changed,” said Chair Utah Democratic Party Jeff Merchant.

The Utah Democratic Party will hold an election to choose the 29 delegates to be voted on by members of the state party.

“That will happen in the next couple of weeks,” Merchant added. “We anticipate having a lot of people who are interested.”

The potential delegates will be portioned by how many votes each candidate gets.

“In the State of Utah, a candidate is considered viable if they have 15 percent of the vote or more,” he said.

Any candidate with below 15 present won’t see any delegates.

If one person gets 90 percent of Utahn’s Democratic Vote, they’ll get all 29 delegates.

“So the candidates that are viable that get over the percentage that they need to get to start getting delegates, will start getting assigned those delegates and then those delegates are bound to that candidate in the first round of voting,” Merchant said.

By now you may be wondering about those super delegates. They will have a role at the Democratic National Convention.

“If one candidate does not have a majority the first round, then the second round super delegates can vote at the national convention,” he added.

Utah’s super delegates go to members of the Democratic National Committee and include the Party Chair, Vice-Chair, National Committee Man, National Committee Woman, Congressmen Ben McAdams, and a person who will be picked by the DNC.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: