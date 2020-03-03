Here’s how many delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday

(CNN)- Delegates from 14 states and one US territory are at stake Super Tuesday
About one-third of all pledged delegates will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Alabama: Democratic delegates: 52. Republican delegates: 50.
- American Samoa: Democratic delegates: 6. The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are 9 bound delegates at stake.
- Arkansas: Democratic delegates: 31. Republican delegates: 40.
- California: Democratic delegates: 415. Republican delegates: 172.
- Colorado: Democratic delegates: 67. Republican delegates: 37.
- Maine: Democratic delegates: 24. Republican delegates: 22.
- Massachusetts: Democratic delegates: 91. Republican delegates: 41.
- Minnesota: Democratic delegates: 75. Republican delegates: 39
- North Carolina: Democratic delegates: 110. Republican delegates: 71.
- Oklahoma: Democratic delegates: 37. Republican delegates: 43.
- Tennessee: Democratic delegates: 64. Republican delegates: 58.
- Texas: Democratic delegates: 228. Republican delegates: 155.
- Utah: Democratic delegates: 29. Republican delegates: 40.
- Vermont: Democratic delegates: 16. Republican delegates: 17.
- Virginia: Democratic delegates: 99. Republican delegates: 48.
Other Super Tuesday stories:
- WATCH: ABC News tracks national Super Tuesday results
- Salt Lake County sees huge voter turnout for Super Tuesday primary election
- Super Tuesday election results
- How do the Democrat delegates work?
- Watch Live: Biden projected to win North Carolina