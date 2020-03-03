Here’s how many delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday

A woman walks out of a booth after voting in the Virginia Democratic primary at the Hillsboro Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Virginia on March 3, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN)- Delegates from 14 states and one US territory are at stake Super Tuesday

About one-third of all pledged delegates will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alabama : Democratic delegates: 52 . Republican delegates: 50 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . American Samoa : Democratic delegates: 6 . The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are 9 bound delegates at stake.

: Democratic delegates: . The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are bound delegates at stake. Arkansas : Democratic delegates: 31 . Republican delegates: 40 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . California : Democratic delegates: 415 . Republican delegates: 172 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Colorado : Democratic delegates: 67 . Republican delegates: 37 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Maine : Democratic delegates: 24 . Republican delegates: 22 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Massachusetts : Democratic delegates: 91 . Republican delegates: 41 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Minnesota : Democratic delegates: 75 . Republican delegates: 39

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: North Carolina : Democratic delegates: 110 . Republican delegates: 71 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Oklahoma : Democratic delegates: 37 . Republican delegates: 43 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Tennessee : Democratic delegates: 64 . Republican delegates: 58 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Texas : Democratic delegates: 228 . Republican delegates: 155 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Utah : Democratic delegates: 29 . Republican delegates: 40 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Vermont : Democratic delegates: 16 . Republican delegates: 17 .

: Democratic delegates: . Republican delegates: . Virginia: Democratic delegates: 99. Republican delegates: 48.

