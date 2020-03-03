Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now

Here’s how many delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday

Election
Posted: / Updated:

A woman walks out of a booth after voting in the Virginia Democratic primary at the Hillsboro Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Virginia on March 3, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Super Tuesday non-HP Livestream

(CNN)- Delegates from 14 states and one US territory are at stake Super Tuesday

About one-third of all pledged delegates will be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Alabama: Democratic delegates: 52. Republican delegates: 50.
  • American Samoa: Democratic delegates: 6. The Republican caucus will take place on March 24, and there are 9 bound delegates at stake.
  • Arkansas: Democratic delegates: 31. Republican delegates: 40.
  • California: Democratic delegates: 415. Republican delegates: 172.
  • Colorado: Democratic delegates: 67. Republican delegates: 37.
  • Maine: Democratic delegates: 24. Republican delegates: 22.
  • Massachusetts: Democratic delegates: 91. Republican delegates: 41.
  • Minnesota: Democratic delegates: 75. Republican delegates: 39
  • North Carolina: Democratic delegates: 110. Republican delegates: 71.
  • Oklahoma: Democratic delegates: 37. Republican delegates: 43.
  • Tennessee: Democratic delegates: 64. Republican delegates: 58
  • Texas: Democratic delegates: 228. Republican delegates: 155.
  • Utah: Democratic delegates: 29. Republican delegates: 40.
  • Vermont: Democratic delegates: 16. Republican delegates: 17.
  • Virginia: Democratic delegates: 99. Republican delegates: 48.

Other Super Tuesday stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss