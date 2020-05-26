Gubernatorial candidate Greg Hughes addresses his plan to move forward from the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- For the next few weeks, we will be coming to you live from Utah’s Capitol Hill with the candidates for governor, addressing the issues that matter to Utah voters during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special: Coronavirus – A Path Forward.

We’ve sat down with Lt. Governor and candidate Spencer Cox, candidate Thomas Wright, and this week Greg Hughes joins us.

We will discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health with each candidate.

Hughes will be asked the following questions:

Emergency Spending

How will you help individuals who have been devastated financially by this pandemic get back on their feet?

ABC4 viewer Tim Funk asks: Thirty percent of Utah residents are renters. Thousands of them have lost their jobs or have reduced work hours and are behind on their rent. What would you do to help make sure renters aren’t evicted and risk becoming homeless?

ABC4 viewer Jesse Harris asks: What will you do to improve broadband infrastructure in the state, particularly rural areas?

Future of education

ABC4 viewer Andrew Lawerence: Pay for teachers has increased steadily and that is great, but what other ways do you plan to help teachers and education in Utah?

The state’s response

ABC4 viewer Nicole Pettingill asks: My daughter and I work at a grocery store. We are scared going to work everyday! A group of 20 people came in to shop… and none of them were wearing masks! Will you make it mandatory to wear masks when shopping?

Mental health

We will end on a topic that cannot get enough attention–our mental health. We asked Hughes what his message was for struggling Utahns and what steps he has planned to help those dealing with trauma from the pandemic.

We want you to be part of our special town hall! In two weeks we are featuring our last candidate, Jon Huntsman Jr. Send us the questions you have for him on these specific topics and yours may appear as part of our live event Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm.

Monday, June 8- Jon Huntsman Jr.

