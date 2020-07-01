First round of Utah Primary results are in

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- More than 400,000 voters turned ballots in for Utah’s primary election.

First results were released Tuesday night at 10 p.m. The Republican primary for governor created a lot of interest. Early numbers show Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox in the lead over former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes and former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright.

It’s a tight race between Cox and Huntsman, and it’s unknown how many outstanding ballots are left to count. We’ll get a better idea on that when an update is provided Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Voters also weighed in on the Republican primary for attorney general and three congressional races.

The latest results are listed below.