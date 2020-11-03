Election day results may be delayed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd, but it could take days and possibly even up to two weeks before we know the results of some races.

“There’s a lot of ballots outstanding is the reason why,” said Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. “If you look in Utah, you look around the country, there are ballots still yet to be counted.”

For the state of Utah over a million ballots are already in.

“There’s about 600,000 ballots still outstanding that haven’t been turned in, but depending on the race itself I think we’ll know a lot of these races even on Election Night,” said Perry.

When it comes to who will be our Nation’s leader that might be a different story.

“This presidential race, everyone is speculating right now, it’s really going to be hard for us to know election Night,” explains Perry. “We’ll be watching those polls every closely.”

As far as potential delays in results, it all comes down to the amount of mail-in ballots being received.

Due to the pandemic, millions of Americans are voting by mail, and mail-in ballots take longer to count.

“The law is that these ballots need to be turned in by a certain time and be counted by November 3rd, and the reality is across the country and even in Utah ballots are going to be arriving that day,” says Perry.

Tabulating mail-in votes include removing the ballots from their envelopes, checking for errors, sorting and flattening them all before ballots can be run through scanners.

“We don’t have too many ballots still outstanding, but those 600,000 plus ballots had been mailed to registered voters,” says Perry. “A lot of them will be mailed by today. Some of them dropped off by tomorrow, and those are valid votes.”

If you’ve missed all of the registration deadlines, you still have one more chance. You can register and vote on election day.