Election Day in Utah, 2020 deals and freebies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News, NEXSTAR) – After a year that brought a pandemic, a stock market crash, social disruption, and ongoing natural disasters, 2020 voters can’t be judged for indulging a little after casting their ballots.

Krispy Kreme

Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker.

Grubhub

As part of the online food delivery service’s campaign to “Delivery Your Voice,” come Nov. 3 customers can save time cooking with one of the following offers:

7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15+

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30+

Grubhub is urging customers to “keep a lookout” for other perks nearby from restaurants come election day.

Hertz

Car rental company Hertz will help voters get to the polls by offering customers a free car on Election Day from participating locations. The deal is only on offer for people who book a vehicle for at least two days, starting on November 2nd or 3rd. Customers need to use the code 210350; see more details here.

“We want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote – especially those who need safe and reliable transportation,” said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Customer Experience. “We’re happy to provide local and convenient mobility options to the communities we serve on Election Day.”

Lyft

The ride-share company is offering 50% off rides on Election Day to help get you to the polling station. Use the code 2020VOTE to take advantage of the deal, which applies to ride costs up to $10. The code is also good for bike and scooter rides in select cities.

GREENbike:

GREENbike is offering free bike rides on election day.

On Tuesday, all Salt Lake City residents will be able to ride GREENbikes for free during the 24-hour period by using the promo code “202020” at any GREENbike kiosk. Riders can take as many 30-minute trips as they want during the 24-hour window.

Natural Grocers

Natural and organic grocery chain Natural Grocers is running a post-election promo from Nov. 5-7. Members of Natural Grocers’ loyalty program will get a free chocolate bar and “deals from around the store.” There will also be a giveaway with one grand prize of a $500 gift card, an Oster Roaster, and a cutting board. Each store will have its own prize of a $25 gift card as well as a diffuser and essential oil.

Uber

Uber is also pledging to help get out the vote and is partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities “to deliver free food and good vibes.” The trucks will be on the road from Vote Early Day on Oct. 24 through Election Day.

“We know that in 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting, the company said in a statement. “That’s why we’re helping people find their polling locations.”

The ride-share app says it will also be giving 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, utilizing an in-app poll finding feature, with up to $14 total discount in both directions. The deal also applies to bikes and scooters.

UTA:

Utah Transit Authority is offering free fares on Tuesday.

“The purpose of this free fare day is to ensure unrestricted public access to polling locations across UTA’s service area,” as stated in a press release sent to ABC4 News.

We will continue to update this story as we receive additional information on freebies on Election Day.