Debate quiz: Who said it? Biden or Trump?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Now that the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden is over, we want to see how closely you listened to the candidates and whether you can determine who said what.

That’s right, it’s an old fashioned quiz game.

In the area below, we’ll give you a quote and you tell us who said it on stage Thursday evening in Nashville. If you pass, you’ll be labeled a “debate expert”; fail and you’ll have to take another stab at it.

Thursday’s debate marked the final time Trump and Biden will meet before the general election.

With some 40 million votes cast across the nation, the polling process is well underway. Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

