Darren Parry wins 1st District Democratic nomination in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Sources tell ABC4 News that some of Jon Huntsman, Jr. supporters are exploring a write-in candidacy for this November’s gubernatorial election after the former governor lost the Republican primary to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

“It’s one of the most difficult things to do in politics. They still have some time, the deadline isn’t until later in the summer to have this be an option for the Fall,” said Morgan Lyon Cotti, with the Hinckley Institute of Politics.