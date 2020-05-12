Coronavirus: A Path Forward, Utah’s gubernatorial candidates answer your questions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the next few weeks, we will be coming to you live from Utah’s Capitol Hill with the candidates for governor, addressing the issues that matter to Utah voters during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special: Coronavirus – A Path Forward.

We begin on May 11th with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. May 18th we will be joined by Thomas Wright; May 25th candidate Greg Hughes, and conclude with Jon Huntsman Jr. on June 8th

They will be answering the question on everyone’s mind: How will you help individuals who have been devastated financially by this pandemic get back on their feet? As well as answering your questions related to economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health.

>>>>>Ask your questions to Utah’s candidates for governor here<<<<<

Tune in Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC4.

What others are reading: