Coronavirus: A Path Forward, Utah’s gubernatorial candidates answer your questions

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the next few weeks, we will be coming to you live from Utah’s Capitol Hill with the candidates for governor, addressing the issues that matter to Utah voters during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special: Coronavirus – A Path Forward.

We begin on May 11th with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. May 18th we will be joined by Thomas Wright; May 25th candidate Greg Hughes, and conclude with Jon Huntsman Jr. on June 8th

They will be answering the question on everyone’s mind: How will you help individuals who have been devastated financially by this pandemic get back on their feet? As well as answering your questions related to economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health.

>>>>>Ask your questions to Utah’s candidates for governor here<<<<<

Tune in Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC4.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...