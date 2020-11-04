Chris Stewart wins Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, AP projects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Associated Press is projecting Congressman Chris Stewart (R) to win Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

According to Stewart, his opponent, Kael Weston has conceded the race.

Following his win, Stewart released the following statement:

“I am humbled and honored by the support of so many who are fighting for the future of our country. Tonight the people of the Second District chose personal liberty over mandates, freedom over socialism and law and order over anarchy. This election has provided us many opportunities to choose between tearing down the foundation of our country or striving for a more perfect Union. I am pleased that Utahns chose to continue to climb the rough and rocky path to the shining city on the hill. I congratulate and thank Mr. Weston and Mr. Latham for their hard-fought races, and for running on their beliefs. I recognize and respect the challenges that candidates face when they run for public office. While our preferences and policies differ, I do not doubt the sincere commitment they give to their platforms. I hope we can work together in areas of mutual agreement. I will continue to represent all of my constituents to the best of my ability and to do what I can to build upon the strength of our country.”

The 2nd Congressional District covers several counties in the southwest portion of Utah such as Washington, Beaver, Kane, Garfield, and Piute. Portions of Salt Lake are also included in District 2.

Chris Stewart has been representing the 2nd Congressional District since 2013. According to his website, he is a multiple New York Times best-selling and national award-winning author, world-record-setting Air Force pilot, and the former owner/CEO of a small business.

Since being in Congress, Stewart has served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Budget Committee, and the Appropriations Committee.

Stewart says he supports the responsible development of oil, natural gas, clean coal, and a variety of renewable energy options. He is also a supporter of defunding, repealing, and replacing Obamacare. Stewart also says he will work hard to have education decisions made at the state and local levels if reelected.

Stewart is a graduate of Utah State University and joined the Air Force upon graduation where he was the Distinguished Graduate in both Officer Training School and Undergraduate Pilot Training.