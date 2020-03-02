Live Now
Candidates ramp up events ahead of Super Tuesday

Election

As time winds down to Super Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidates are trying their best to connect with voters in the Beehive State.

Campaigns for Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren as well as Mike Bloomberg are all canvassing and stumping for votes before March 3rd.

On Monday, both Sanders and Klobuchar are holding rallies.

Sanders will be at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City for a noon rally. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Klobuchar will get things started with a rally at 9 a.m at The Depot in Salt Lake City. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

On both Monday and Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign will hold more than a dozen “Get Out the Vote” events leading up to Super Tuesday organized by staff in the campaign’s Ogden, Draper and Salt Lake City offices.

On Saturday, New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland appeared at an event in support of Warren at The Pie Pizzeria in Salt Lake City.

“First of all, look Elizabeth Warren has been a champion for working families for a long time,” said Haaland. “Long before she was even a U.S. Senator.”

On Friday, Dr. Jane Sanders, the wife of Bernie Sanders, shared her husband’s message with small business owners at an event at Mestizo Coffee House in Salt Lake City.

