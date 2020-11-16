Burgess Owens wins Utah’s 4th Congressional District, McAdams concedes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Burgess Owens (R) has defeated incumbent Ben McAdams in the 4th Congressional District race in Utah.

This follows the latest update from the Salt Lake County elections office.

Representative McAdams congratulated Burgess Owens and conceded the 4th District race and a virtual press conference Monday.

Utah’s 4th Congressional District covers large portions of Salt Lake and Utah Counties.

Burgess Owens is an NFL veteran and since retiring has made Utah his home. He is the founder of Second Chance 4 Youth, a Utah based non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping troubled incarcerated youth.

According to his website, Owens is “an outspoken advocate for conservative values and intends to return Utah’s 4th Congressional District back to Republicans.’

Owens is a supporter of the right to bear arms, bringing education decisions back to a local level, and is pro-life.

Owens is a graduate of the University of Miami where he also played college football.

