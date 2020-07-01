Burgess Owens wins GOP primary, will face Ben McAdams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Associated Press has declared Burgess Owens as the nominee for the Republican primary in Utah’s 4th District. He will face off against Rep. Ben McAdams in November.

Burgess won with 43.5% of the votes. Candidate Kim Coleman came in second with 23.8%.

It’s a tight race between Cox and Huntsman for governor. As of Wednesday morning Cox had a slight lead with 37% of the votes. Huntsman has 34.3%. We’ll get a better idea on those when an update is provided Wednesday at 3 p.m.

