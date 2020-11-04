Blake Moore wins Utah’s 1st Congressional District, AP projects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Associated Press is projecting Blake Moore (R) to win Utah’s 1st Congressional District. He defeated Darren Parry (D).

According to his website, Moore is a supporter of the recent CARES Act, and the Payment Protection Program. He also calls the nation’s response to China in the wake of the pandemic the ‘single biggest issue to tackle in the coming years’. He is also a believer in limiting the federal government’s role in K-12 education.

Blake Moore is a native of Ogden. He began his career by serving in various civilian roles, most notably as a Foreign Service Officer for the U.S. Department of State, in the intelligence and defense community. Within that role, he was a part of the country’s foreign policy approach to the Chinese government.

For the last decade, Moore has been with Cicero Group, a Utah-based management consulting firm. He is also involved in the Utah Adoption Exchange and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Moore founded a local kickball event that supports the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program focusing on finding families for children in foster care.

“I’m running for Congress to ensure we have conservative leadership for our nation’s future,” says Moore on his website. “Who we send to Washington matters. Elections are about the future and the stakes have never been higher.”