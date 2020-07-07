Blake Moore wins GOP primary in race to replace Bishop

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Businessman Blake Moore won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District Monday in the race to replace retiring longtime Congressman Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday after days of vote counting. The other candidates were: Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, ex-Utah Agricultural Commissioner Kerry Gibson and Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.