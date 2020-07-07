Blake Moore wins GOP primary in race to replace Bishop

In this May 2020 photo provided by the Blake Moore For Congress Campaign is Blake Moore in Salt Lake City. Moore has won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime Rep. Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday, July 6, 2020, after days of vote counting. (Blake Moore For Congress Campaign via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Businessman Blake Moore won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District Monday in the race to replace retiring longtime Congressman Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday after days of vote counting. The other candidates were: Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, ex-Utah Agricultural Commissioner Kerry Gibson and Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt. 

