OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Republican Blake Moore is taking the seat for the first congressional district, replacing Republican Rob Bishop. ABC4’s northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to Moore about his win and what he hopes to see.

The first congressional district covers Northern Utah, cities like Ogden, where Blake Moore grew up.

“When you see those numbers it really is exhilarating and exciting and now it’s time to get to work,” said Moore.

The next step for Moore is putting a team together. Orientation will begin in Washington D.C. for the next several weeks.

“There’s so much work also that we keep getting tripped up on, on the congressional level, that doesn’t need to be that and there’s solutions that are more common sense that we need to come together on,” said Moore.

Moore says he is working to help small businesses.

“COVID is going to cause a little disruption where we’re going to have a little bit of a different economy out of this, there will be industries that change dramatically,” he added.

He wants to see Hill Air Force Base to grow.

“When airmen and civilians come work there from all over the country and serve there they choose here to retire,” he said.

Moore says he wants to see jobs in rural communities.

“A few analysts that can do their job remotely, maybe work at an innovation hub that’s being you know developed in the vernal area, to get them to stay where they’re from, closer to their family,” said Moore.

He will be sworn in at the beginning of January and will join 535 members of Congress.

For more information on Blake Moore, go to https://electmoore.com/meet-blake