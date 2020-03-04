Bernie Sanders decisively wins Democratic primary in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bernie Sanders decisively won the Democratic nominating contest Tuesday in Utah following a day of voting that set a record for turnout in a presidential primary. The Vermont senator prevailed by drawing from a deep well of support with left-leaning voters. Moderate candidates also campaigned hard in Utah, sensing an opportunity to pick up delegates in the open primary that marked the state’s first Super Tuesday vote in more than a decade. Polls were busy as turnout topped the record of 32% of active voters set in 2009. President Donald Trump won the GOP nominating contest.
Glen Mills
Chief Political Correspondent
For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.
