Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Salt Lake City Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Utah on Monday, March 2, the day before Super Tuesday, to hold a rally in Salt Lake City.
The rally will be held at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 North 1000 West at 12 p.m.
Earlier this month, the campaign announced a substantial expansion of its Utah operation with an increase in staff and a state headquarters in Salt Lake City.
Information for the public: Doors open at 10:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.
Last time Sanders held a rally in Salt Lake City, the line of people to get into the event was over a mile long.
