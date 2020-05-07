Ask your questions to Utah’s candidates for governor here

The coronavirus has turned life upside down and we are exploring the path forward with the candidates for governor.
We begin this Monday (May 11) with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. We will discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health. We want you to be part of our special town hall. Send us the questions you have for the Lt. Governor on these specific topics and yours may appear as part of our live event Monday at 6:30 pm.
We’ll take you questions my video too! Just email the video to news@abc4.com.
- Monday, May 11- Spencer Cox
- Monday, May 18- Thomas Wright
- Monday, May 25- Greg Hughes
- Monday, June 8- Jon Huntsman Jr.
Watch for the answer to your question during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special, Coronavirus: A Path Forward Monday at 6:30 p.m.
