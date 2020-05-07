Ask your questions to Utah’s candidates for governor here

Election
Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus has turned life upside down and we are exploring the path forward with the candidates for governor.

We begin this Monday (May 11) with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox. We will discuss economic recovery, the future of education, emergency spending, and mental health. We want you to be part of our special town hall. Send us the questions you have for the Lt. Governor on these specific topics and yours may appear as part of our live event Monday at 6:30 pm. 

We’ll take you questions my video too! Just email the video to news@abc4.com.

  • Monday, May 11- Spencer Cox
  • Monday, May 18- Thomas Wright
  • Monday, May 25- Greg Hughes
  • Monday, June 8- Jon Huntsman Jr.

Watch for the answer to your question during our ABC4 News Town Hall Special, Coronavirus: A Path Forward Monday at 6:30 p.m.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...