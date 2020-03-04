An Ogden resident has a message: ‘If you don’t vote, shut up’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- “If you don’t vote shut up.”

That’s what voter Geraldine Beard, an Ogden resident had to say Tuesday.

Weber county has a one-stop-shop for voters at Union Station in downtown Ogden.

Poll manager Garry Hunter says this is the first time voting has been consolidated to just Union Station. Beard talked to us about how important it is to get out and vote.

“I was the first class of 18-year-olds that could vote and I was so excited about it because I really believed that I could make a difference in this country,” she said. “If you want to make a difference, if you want to have your voice heard, the only way you can do it is to vote.”

Brianna Sanchez says it’s her first time voting and she encourages other minorities to get out there.



“It’s important so they can make things change. And we actually get to pick the person who matters and who does not only does it for people with certain colors but for different colors, you know? Like that one guy said from the news, ‘vote like you never voted before.’”

Union Station in Ogden will also be the voting hub for Weber County for June primaries and the election in November.

