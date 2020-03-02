Amy Klobuchar holds rally in SLC hours before announcing end of run

UPDATE: Hours after the rally the Klobuchar campaign confirms the Senator is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the Vice President.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is campaigning in Salt Lake City on Monday in a final push before Super Tuesday.

The rally, which is just three hours before a planned Bernie Sanders rally also in Salt Lake City, is at The Depot located at 13 North 400 West. The event started at 9 a.m.

Klobuchar’s campaign says she will share her plans to beat President Trump, unite our country, and “get back on the path to progress.”

