Almost 1 million Utahns have voted already, still time to cast your vote

Utah (ABC4 News) — The final countdown is on for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
Utah.gov reports as of 8 a.m. Monday almost one million Utahns have cast their vote. According to Ballotpedia, during the 2016 presidential election, a total of 1,131,430 Utahns voted.
Below are the number of ballots processed by Utah’s county clerks for the November 3, 2020 General Election.
Ballots received by the county clerks but not yet processed are not included in the data below.
|County
|Ballots Processed
|Beaver County
|1,893
|Box Elder County
|14,853
|Cache County
|35,314
|Carbon County
|6,043
|Daggett County
|400
|Davis County
|121,622
|Duchesne County
|5,765
|Emery County
|3,350
|Garfield County
|2,192
|Grand County
|3,643
|Iron County
|16,052
|Juab County
|3,361
|Kane County
|3,126
|Millard County
|4,066
|Morgan County
|3,882
|Piute County
|500
|Rich County
|963
|Salt Lake County
|388,412
|San Juan County
|4,945
|Sanpete County
|7,728
|Sevier County
|6,350
|Summit County
|18,493
|Tooele County
|17,357
|Uintah County
|10,666
|Utah County
|163,339
|Wasatch County
|11,508
|Washington County
|58,567
|Wayne County
|1,252
|Weber County
|71,320
|Total
|986,962
If you haven’t cast your vote yet you still have time. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. You can also vote in person if you prefer to do so at an official polling location near you.
