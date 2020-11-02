Almost 1 million Utahns have voted already, still time to cast your vote

Utah (ABC4 News) — The final countdown is on for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Utah.gov reports as of 8 a.m. Monday almost one million Utahns have cast their vote. According to Ballotpedia, during the 2016 presidential election, a total of 1,131,430 Utahns voted.

Below are the number of ballots processed by Utah’s county clerks for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Ballots received by the county clerks but not yet processed are not included in the data below.

County Ballots Processed Beaver County 1,893 Box Elder County 14,853 Cache County 35,314 Carbon County 6,043 Daggett County 400 Davis County 121,622 Duchesne County 5,765 Emery County 3,350 Garfield County 2,192 Grand County 3,643 Iron County 16,052 Juab County 3,361 Kane County 3,126 Millard County 4,066 Morgan County 3,882 Piute County 500 Rich County 963 Salt Lake County 388,412 San Juan County 4,945 Sanpete County 7,728 Sevier County 6,350 Summit County 18,493 Tooele County 17,357 Uintah County 10,666 Utah County 163,339 Wasatch County 11,508 Washington County 58,567 Wayne County 1,252 Weber County 71,320 Total 986,962

If you haven’t cast your vote yet you still have time. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. You can also vote in person if you prefer to do so at an official polling location near you.