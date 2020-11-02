Almost 1 million Utahns have voted already, still time to cast your vote

Election

Utah (ABC4 News) — The final countdown is on for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Utah.gov reports as of 8 a.m. Monday almost one million Utahns have cast their vote. According to Ballotpedia, during the 2016 presidential election, a total of 1,131,430 Utahns voted.

Below are the number of ballots processed by Utah’s county clerks for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Ballots received by the county clerks but not yet processed are not included in the data below.

CountyBallots Processed
Beaver County1,893
Box Elder County14,853
Cache County35,314
Carbon County6,043
Daggett County400
Davis County121,622
Duchesne County5,765
Emery County3,350
Garfield County2,192
Grand County3,643
Iron County16,052
Juab County3,361
Kane County3,126
Millard County4,066
Morgan County3,882
Piute County500
Rich County963
Salt Lake County388,412
San Juan County4,945
Sanpete County7,728
Sevier County6,350
Summit County18,493
Tooele County17,357
Uintah County10,666
Utah County163,339
Wasatch County11,508
Washington County58,567
Wayne County1,252
Weber County71,320
Total986,962

If you haven’t cast your vote yet you still have time. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. You can also vote in person if you prefer to do so at an official polling location near you.

