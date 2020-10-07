All UTA services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 3

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Transit Authority, UTA, announced there will be free fares on Election Day for all riders.

According to UTA, Utahns can ride for free on Nov. 3.

“The purpose of this free fare day is to ensure unrestricted public access to polling locations across UTA’s service area,” as stated in a press release sent to ABC4 News.

UTA encourages everyone to participate in this election and vote.

UTA will provide more information for current and new transit riders as Election Day approaches.