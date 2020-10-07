Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Transit Authority, UTA, announced there will be free fares on Election Day for all riders.
According to UTA, Utahns can ride for free on Nov. 3.
“The purpose of this free fare day is to ensure unrestricted public access to polling locations across UTA’s service area,” as stated in a press release sent to ABC4 News.
UTA encourages everyone to participate in this election and vote.
UTA will provide more information for current and new transit riders as Election Day approaches.
- ‘Are you listening Nancy?’: Trump pivots, says he will sign stand alone stimulus bill
- All UTA services will be free on Election Day, Nov. 3
- Your Local Election Headquarters: The Vice Presidential Debate – Pence vs. Harris
- Jane Fonda and Katy Perry urge us to vote in new video
- Brett Rypien preparing for 2nd start as Broncos QB, do you think he should get the snaps?
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.