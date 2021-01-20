2021 Presidential Inauguration schedule

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(ABC4) – Inauguration Day 2021 is officially here. For over 230 years, Americans have witnessed inauguration ceremonies for presidents and vice presidents.

From the first Inauguration Ceremony of George Washington in 1789 to 2021, as the nation prepares for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President of the United States, each one is filled with hope for America’s future.

Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on the west front of the United States Capitol.

Check out the 2021 Inauguration Day Schedule below:

11 a.m. Joe Biden arrives at the United States Capitol

11:15 a.m. Inauguration program begins Invocation – Offered by Father Leo J. O’Donovan Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall National Anthem – Lady Gaga Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman Musical Performance – Jennifer Lopez

12 p.m. Biden is sworn in as 46th president

2:30 to 3p.m. Biden plans to lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with Kamala Harris.

3:15 to 3:30 p.m. Bidens to receive a presidential military escort to the White House.

TBD A virtual “Parade Across America” is planned once the Bidens enter the White House and will feature communities around the country. According to organizers, the virtual parade will “celebrate America’s heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era.”

8:30 p.m. Tom Hanks planned to host a 90-minute special featuring remarks by Biden and Harris and performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, and others.



The coronavirus pandemic has severely altered many traditional inaugural activities. “Our top priority will be keeping people safe and healthy while honoring and resembling American inaugural traditions and engaging Americans across the country,” as stated on President-elect Joe Bidens Inagural website.

Health officials say vigorous COIVD-19 health and safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and mask wearing.

You can watch special coverage of the 2021 Presidential Inaugural on ABC4.com.