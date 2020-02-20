2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to campaign in Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Presidential candidate and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will be visiting Utah this weekend on the heels of Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, who campaigned in the state earlier this week.

Gabbard will participate in four campaign events throughout her time in Utah:

On Friday, February 21, Gabbard will be at The University of Utah for a Meet The Candidate event. Attendees will be able to ask the candidate questions, take pictures, and hear Gabbard speak.

It will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics (260 Central Campus Drive Gardner Common Room 2018 in Salt Lake City).

On Friday evening, Gabbard will give a Town Hall in Salt Lake City from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be located at Pierpont Place on 163 W Pierpont Avenue.

On Saturday, February 22, Gabbard will give a Town Hall in Provo from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This event will take place at the Provo Marriott Hotel in the Aspen Room (101 W 100 N).

Finally, for the athletes out there, join Gabbard for some snowboarding at Snowbird Ski Resort from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 23rd.

Visit Gabbard’s campaign site to sign RSVP for the events.

