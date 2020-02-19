Skip to content
Election
Super Tuesday voting deadlines creeping closer
What to know about voting in the primary elections as an unaffiliated voter
What you need to know about Super Tuesday
The IUP Panel on Super Tuesday, Daylight Saving Time and the Johnson Amendment
Poll shows Bernie Sanders is front-runner in Nevada
More Election Headlines
Super Tuesday voting dates and deadlines
Democratic presidential hopefuls turn to Utah ahead of Super Tuesday
2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to campaign in Utah this weekend
Hundreds line up for Mike Bloomberg rally in Salt Lake City
What you need to know about the 2020 presidential candidates in time for Super Tuesday
Sanders campaign to open Utah headquarters, add new staff
Super Tuesday fast approaching: What is it and why is it important?
Buttigieg draws large crowd at Utah campaign stop ahead of Super Tuesday
Importance of Utah in the 2020 election
Pete Buttigieg to hold town hall in SLC ahead of Super Tuesday
Man killed in Wright Brothers Drive crash identified, several others injured
Bigamy bill takes another step forward at Capitol
Artists needed! Officials with The New SLC Airport looking for artists to paint murals
Utah’s Remarkable Women: Kari Teague
Famous Heavenly Hot Cakes
WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured
Utah lawmaker calls for complete ban on vaping
Students react to BYU Honor Code change
Utah woman named ambassador of international Down syndrome organization
What’s it like to raise quintuplets?
