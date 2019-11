SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s Election Day in Salt Lake County and many will be heading to polls to decide who will be the next mayor of Utah’s capital city.

It’s a tight race as Salt Lake City Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall and State Senator Luz Escamilla try to become the next mayor of Salt Lake City.

Both candidates came on Good Morning Utah to discuss why they should be the next mayor.

For more information about each candidate, click here and here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: